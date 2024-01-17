Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's cyberspace body reviewing Shein's data handling practices: Reports

The government is also interested in the type of Chinese data that the company will disclose to regulators in the U.S. as Shein seeks a listing there, the newspaper reported

shein india

Photo: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cyberspace Administration of China is conducting a cybersecurity review of online retailer Shein's data handling and sharing practices, the Wall Street Journal reported.

China's internet regulator is looking at how Shein handles information on its partners, suppliers and staff in China, and if the fashion company can protect such data from leaking overseas, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government is also interested in the type of Chinese data that the company will disclose to regulators in the U.S. as Shein seeks a listing there, the newspaper reported.
 
Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
This comes as Shein seeks Beijing's nod to go public in the United States and could potentially complicate the fast fashion retailer's listing plans, which have run into political opposition in the United States.
 
Shein, which according to Reuters sources was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising in May, filed its planned U.S. IPO with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in November.

Also Read

Fast-fashion retail giant Shein may go public with US IPO filing

Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleges antitrust violations

Amazon targets Shein with sharp fee cuts for cheap apparel sellers

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

US, S Korea and Japan conduct naval drills as tensions deepen with N Korea

Trump lawyers foreshadow lines of defence in classified documents case

Boeing picks retired admiral to lead team for safety review of planes

Apple dethrones Samsung as top phone maker for first time since 2010

China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump

Topics : China data leakage Data policy online retail data security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon