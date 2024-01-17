Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump

The number of births fell for the seventh year, though by less than in previous years. About 9 million babies were born last year, half of the total in 2016

china, clinics, pneumonia

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the government's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.
The number of deaths more than doubled to 690,000. Demographers were expecting a sharp rise in deaths because of COVID-19 outbreaks that started at the end of the previous year and continued through February of last year. The total population stood at 1.4 billion, the statistics bureau said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The drop in births reflected a fall in the birth rate that is a long-running economic and societal challenge for China. The population is aging steadily, which could slow economic growth over time and challenge the nation's ability to provide for a larger elderly population with fewer workers.
The number of births fell for the seventh year, though by less than in previous years. About 9 million babies were born last year, half of the total in 2016.
China, which once sought to control population growth with its one-child policy, is now facing the opposite problem. The government has sought to encourage births since officially ending its one-child policy in 2016 but with little success.
People are marrying later and sometimes choosing not to have children. Even those that do often have only one child because of the high cost of educating children in the highly competitive academic environment.

Also Read

761 terror attacks, 174 civilian deaths in J&K in last 5 yrs: Home Ministry

Annual deaths due to strokes could be as high as 10 million by 2050: Report

3 held in Gujarat over deaths due to contaminated Ayurvedic syrup intake

Army orders investigation into deaths of three civilians in J-K's Poonch

Russia preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea: White House

China's economy expanded 5.2% in 2023, though recovery seems uneven

Russia's attacks on Ukraine increased civilian casualties in Dec: UN

Biden invites congressional leaders during difficult talks on Ukraine aid

JetBlue's buyout of Spirit Airlines blocked over threat to competition

Trump WH official Navarro loses bid for new contempt of Congress trial

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus China economy China civilian deaths Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon