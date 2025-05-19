Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's fossil fuel output dips from March highs but rises year-on-year

China's fossil fuel output dips from March highs but rises year-on-year

Gas output rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year to 21.5 billion cubic meters, while crude oil increased 1.5 per cent to 17.7 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said

Crude oil processing fell 1.4 per cent as refining units were closed for seasonal maintenance | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Chinese fossil fuels output fell in April from the record levels hit in the prior month, although natural gas, crude oil and coal all delivered increases compared to the previous year as the government continues to prioritize security of supply despite weaker prices. 
Gas output rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year to 21.5 billion cubic meters, while crude oil increased 1.5 per cent to 17.7 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Coal production rose 3.8 per cent to 389 million tonnes, although that was 51 million tonnes less than March, offering a hint of relief for miners suffering from a slump in prices to four-year lows. 
 
 
Elsewhere in the energy sector, crude oil processing fell 1.4 per cent as refining units were closed for seasonal maintenance.
 
Maintenance also affected crude steel output, which flattened in April. Outright cuts to production are likely in the coming months as mills follow through on the government’s pledge to ease China’s glut.  

But aluminum output rose 4.2 per cent — and hit a record on a daily basis — as smelters took advantage of falling feedstock costs.

China’s industrial output expanded faster than expected in April, highlighting the resilience of the world’s second-largest economy and feeding optimism about growth following a quick de-escalation of trade tensions with the US.
 
China’s home prices fell at a faster pace in April, signaling the property market slump remains a headache for policymakers as they fend off a tariff war with the US.
 
A reclusive Chinese billionaire whose prescient gold trades turned into an eye-catching windfall has now become the country’s biggest copper bull, amassing a bet worth nearly $1 billion in a market jolted by escalating competition between the US and China.
 
A Pentagon blacklisting, US congressional scrutiny and a global trade war haven’t been enough to stop the world’s largest maker of electric-car batteries from completing the globe’s biggest share sale so far this year. 

Topics : China Fossil fuel Crude Oil Chinese economy

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

