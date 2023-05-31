close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's smartwatch shipments declined by 28% YoY; lowest in 3 years

Meanwhile, China's 'kids smartwatch' shipments decreased 31 per cent YoY. The country is the world's biggest kids smartwatch market

IANS New Delhi
Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinas smartwatch shipments declined 28 per cent (year-on-year) and 16 per cent (on-quarter) in the first quarter -- the lowest level in 12 quarters.

The country's smartwatch market did not fully recover in the first full quarter after reopening, according to Counterpoint Research.

The top three brands were Huawei, Apple and BBK (imoo). They accounted for nearly 60 per cent of China's smartwatch market.

"Although the Spring Festival can boost consumption generally, the demand for smartwatches was still weak in Q1 2023. This was similar to what we saw in China's smartphone shipments. The market needs more time to recover," said senior analyst Shenghao Bai.

Among the types of smartwatches, the high-level operating system (HLOS) smartwatch's shipments saw the smallest YoY drop even as its share increased to 45 per cent from 39 per cent in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, China's 'kids smartwatch' shipments decreased 31 per cent YoY. The country is the world's biggest kids smartwatch market.

Also Read

CES 2023: Citizen's new smartwatch uses Nasa tech, AI to measure fatigue

Samsung re-releases its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches

Gizmore eyes Rs 200 crore business from smartwatches next fiscal

Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India

Gizmore launches smartwatch with multi-sport mode & voice control

China warns of AI risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship if he wins in US prez polls 2024

China's industry minister, Tesla's Musk meet, discuss electric cars

Amazon workers upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate stage walkout

Australia's lower house passes referendum on Indigenous Voice to parliament

Huawei was the biggest winner in China's smartwatch market with a 27 per cent share, owing to its strategy of having multiple portfolios.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 was the second best-selling model in Q1 2023.

Apple took the second largest share, mainly driven by its Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2022.

OPPO was the only one among the main brands to see its shipments increase both YoY and QoQ.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : smartwatches China China market meltdown

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren to seek support against Centre's ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Apple XR headset
2 min read

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India
1 min read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

Modi can even confuse God, explain how universe works: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
4 min read

Most Popular

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer to mark 9 yrs in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

AI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon