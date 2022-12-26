JUST IN
Samsung Electronics aims to expand semiconductor production at P3 factory
OnePlus gives sneak-peek into OnePlus 11 5G smartphone ahead of launch
Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India
GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregation product 'GTPL Genie+'
Firefox, Tumblr team up to support Mastodon open-source social network
Google Contacts adds new 'Highlights' tab on Android devices: Report
Infinix launches ZERO Ultra smartphone with 200MP camera: Price and specs
Year in review 2022: From Lava to OnePlus, five best smartphones on budget
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates
DuckDuckGo announces new feature will block 'Sign in with Google' pop-up
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Electronics aims to expand semiconductor production at P3 factory
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gizmore launches smartwatch with multi-sport mode & voice control

Starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,799, it comes in three attractive colours -- Black, Navy Blue and Burgundy, which is available to purchase online from Monday

Topics
smartwatches | smartwatch | fitness wearables

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gizmore, Smartwatch, smartwatches
Photo: IANS twitter handle

With an aim to woo users, homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Monday launched a new 1.9-inch super bright display smartwatch -- GizFit PLASMA.

Starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,799, it comes in three attractive colours -- Black, Navy Blue and Burgundy, which is available to purchase online from Monday.

However, the regular price of GizFit Plasma is Rs 1,999, according to the company.

"We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with the launch of GizFit PLASMA. The smartwatch segment growth curve will continue to climb as more consumers become conscious about their health and fitness and use technologically advanced products to take control of their lives. With GizFit PLASMA, we are offering an ultimate fitness companion at an affordable cost," Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said in a statement.

The smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS Trajectory on application, multifunctional crown, and quick wireless charging.

The smartwatch offers sunlight legibility with 240x280 pixel resolution and 550 NITS brightness, and also it allows users to multitask using the split screen option.

The company said that the smartwatch comes with a multi-sports mode that lets users track outdoor activities such as Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, hiking and Trekking.

It also comes packed with health monitoring features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, body temperature, sleep, SpO2, and steps tracking to allow users to keep a complete tab on their health and fitness.

Moreover, it comes equipped with a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice.

Sleek on the outside and powerful on the inside, the smartwatch delivers seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain, said the company.

Further, Gizmore has recently partnered with Tres Care, an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, to bring a customised Made In India application that will provide real-time access to health monitoring.

--IANS

shs/na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smartwatches

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU