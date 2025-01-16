Business Standard

China supports Gaza ceasefire, hopes for permanent peace, stability

China supports Gaza ceasefire, hopes for permanent peace, stability

China will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and make "positive efforts" for post-war reconstruction, he added

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Thursday that Beijing welcomes the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and hopes it can be "effectively implemented so a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza can be achieved".

China will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and make "positive efforts" for post-war reconstruction, he added.

"We also sincerely hope that the relevant parties will take the Gaza ceasefire as an opportunity to promote the easing of local tensions. China is willing to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," Guo said.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

