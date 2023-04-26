China will send team for peace talks: Xi Jinping in call with Zelenskyy

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a delegation to Ukraine to hold talks with all the parties on resolving the conflict there, after his first phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, a media report said.
According to Chinese state media, Xi made the proposal during a telephone call on Wednesday with Zelenskiy, offering to help facilitate peace talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible, The Guardian reported.
Xi also appeared to pledge that China would remain neutral in the conflict, saying Beijing "will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit", according to China Central Television.
However, China remains Russia's top strategic ally in the midst of the conflict. Despite scepticism in Ukraine about China's overtures for negotiations, Kiev has been keen to keep communications open with Beijing, not least after Xi's recent high-profile summit in Moscow where Russia and China pledged "undying friendship".
Zelenskiy said: "I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," The Guardian reported.
Zelenskiy's spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had "an almost hour-long conversation".
Also Read
Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?
Not optimistic about peace talks in Ukraine war in near future: UN chief
Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA, says FM Abdollahian
Saudi delegation arrives in Yemen to hold ceasefire talk with Houthi rebels
Yemen's warring sides gear up for conflict in 2023 amid stalled peace talks
Alibaba slashes Cloud prices by 50% to drive adoption before IPO
Alphabet posts $69.7 billion in revenues, beats analysts' estimates
First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares
UK gets record demand for debt that acts as protection against inflation
Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover
Commenting on the call, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on that it has noted China's willingness to engage in a peace process for Ukraine.
"We note the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, The Guardian reported.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)