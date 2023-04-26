close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

The regulator typically choses to take about a dozen big mergers a year for an in-depth investigation. Here follows a list of the major deals on the watchdog's plate

Bloomberg
Broadcom

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Upmanyu Trivedi
 
The UK showed it won’t shy away from blocking the biggest global deals when it vetoed Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion mega deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. in a surprise move. 
 
Attention will now turn to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority’s separate slate of deal probes into tech and digital markets, almost all of which could have a global impact.
The regulator typically choses to take about a dozen big mergers a year for an in-depth investigation. Here follows a list of the major deals on the watchdog’s plate.

Broadcom, VMware  
 
Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion deal to takeover cloud-computing company VMware Inc. is arguably the most important deal currently under investigation as regulators worldwide grapple with its impact on cloud computing hardware. The UK put it in an in-depth review last month after the firm did not offer any suggestions to allay the CMA’s concerns. 

Also Read

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry

Amazon layoffs 2023: Employees loose jobs in AWS Cloud Division

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Drop the 'natural' in natural gas: Climate activists urge US officials

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket


Viasat, Inmarsat
 
California-based Viasat Inc.’s $4 Billion plan to takeover London-based Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd. to create the world’s biggest geostationary satellite company was provisionally cleared in the UK, following US approval, but it will give its final decision The CMA will come to a final decision by May 25.

Amazon, iRobot
 
Amazon.com Inc.’s $1.7 billion deal to buy robot vacuum firm iRobot Corp. is one of the latest deals to face scrutiny from the CMA. It said last week it had launched a merger probe into whether the deal could cause a substantial lessening of competition in the UK. A decision on whether it will go to an in-depth probe won’t come until June. It’s the latest in a list of investigations the e-commerce giant is facing in the UK, with its marketplace and cloud services businesses currently being looked at.

Amazon’s $1.7 Billion iRobot Deal Probed by UK Watchdog
Topics : UK Microsoft

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

That Thucydides Trap again

us- china -india, china, us , india, war, economic war
5 min read

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
2 min read

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Image
2 min read

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry

Bloomberg Photo
3 min read

RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon