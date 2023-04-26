Alphabet posts $69.7 billion in revenues, beats analysts' estimates



Shares rose on news that Alphabet’s sales, excluding partner payouts, were $58.07 billion in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $56.98 billion. Search advertising performed well even as Google faces heightened competitive threats from Microsoft and OpenAI, which are challenging the search giant through conversational chatbots using artificial intelligence. Google parent Alphabet reported first-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ estimates, as its dominant search business weathered the economic downturn and the cloud unit turned a profit for the first time.



Net income was $15 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared with Wall Street’s $1.09-per-share estimate. The company also authorised share buybacks of up to $70 billion. Alphabet shares rose 5.9 per cent after closing at $103.85.

The company’s cloud unit, which is much smaller than competitive offerings from Microsoft and Amazon.com, reported profit of $191 million. As its core search advertising business matures, Google sees cloud as growth area. Alphabet said in a note to investors ahead of the results that it had shifted the reporting of some costs from Google Cloud to Google Services.



Microsoft said growth at its cloud business Azure was 27 per cent in the latest reported quarter, beating analyst expectations for 26.6 per cent growth.

Microsoft also beat Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses, and the company said artificial intelligence products were stimulating sales. Shares gained 8.3 per cent in after-market trading following a report by Redmond, Microsoft that profits were $2.45 per share in the fiscal third quarter, beating Street estimates of $2.23, according to data from Refinitiv.

Also Read Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally' Google plans to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS this year Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares UK gets record demand for debt that acts as protection against inflation Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry Amazon layoffs 2023: Employees loose jobs in AWS Cloud Division



Shares of Big Tech peers Amazon.com and Meta Platforms rose.

Alphabet’s cloud business reported strong results, lifting its shares 2.4 per cent. Microsoft revenue rose 7 per cent to $52.9 billion in the quarter ended March, inching past analyst estimates of $51.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.