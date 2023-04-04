close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese labourers comprises highest number of work permit holders in Nepal

The United Kingdom ranks second in sending a large number of foreign labourers to work in Nepal with 488 labourers

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal has issued a total of 10,000 work permits to foreign labourers, with China comprising the highest number of such workers at 7,500, a media report said on Monday.

A large number of Chinese nationals are working in Nepal because the country has the highest number of Chinese projects that are in operation, Gorkhapatra, a state-run daily, reported.

"Currently there are 10,000 foreign labourers on work permit in Nepal and out of it those from China are the highest at 7,500," the report said, citing sources from the country's Department of Labour.

Due to the lack of skilled labourers in big projects being operated in Nepal foreign labourers are fulfilling the demand.

The United Kingdom ranks second in sending a large number of foreign labourers to work in Nepal with 488 labourers.

"This is followed by USA with 332 labourers, 240 from South Korea, 230 from India, 190 from Japan, 116 from Australia, 113 from Sri Lanka, 98 from Germany, 82 from Italy, 79 each from France and Philippines, and 56 from Bangladesh, " said the report.

Also Read

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Six held for cheating HDFC Bank credit card holders of Rs 1.61 lakh

Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal

17.9 mn people set for national and provincial elections in Nepal on Sunday

Ex-US Prez Trump arrives at Manhattan court to face criminal charges

Credit Suisse shareholders upbraided failures as chairman apologises

Kangaroo Court: Donald Trump cries foul in 'last email before my arrest'

Apple to cut some jobs; Walmart to fire more than 2,000, says report

BOE economist says interest rates may have to rise as prices fall

Skilled labourers from foreign countries are working in different sectors in Nepal after acquiring work permit from the department, according to an official at the Department of Labour.

Topics : Chinese | Nepal | Work permit row

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon