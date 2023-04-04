Apple to cut some jobs; Walmart to fire more than 2,000, says report



The company is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams. Those groups are responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world. Apple is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, according sources, marking its first known internal job cuts since it embarked on a belt-tightening effort last year.



Apple is positioning the move as a streamlining effort, rather than layoffs. It told employees that the changes were designed to improve upkeep of stores globally and that the company will provide support to affected workers. While the number of positions being eliminated couldn’t be ascertained and is likely very small, the move represents a new step for the world’s most valuable firm, whose peers have been slashing their ranks in the face of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending.

Walmart follows suit

Walmart will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five US e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.

Also Read Apple introduces 'Ask Apple' to connect developers to experts for insights Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor Walmart India FY22 loss widens to Rs 299 cr; revenue up 7% to Rs 5,350 cr Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet Apple Music chief to manage the subscription streaming service Apple TV+ BOE economist says interest rates may have to rise as prices fall Signature Bank insiders sold $100 mn in Stock, Wall Street Journal Says Oil drilling in Gulf safer, but safety issues linger, says report A calmer Wall Street holds relatively steady ahead of US jobs data Dollar sags after weak data, investors bet on Fed near to end of hike cycle



Google employees walk out



Hundreds of Google employees staged a walk out at the company’s London offices on Tuesday, following a dispute over layoffs. The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.



“Google needs to listen to its own advice of not being evil,” said Unite regional officer Matt Whaley. Trade union Unite, which counts hundreds of Google’s UK employees among its members, said the company had ignored concerns put forward by employees.

They and Unite will not back down until Google allows workers full union representation, engages properly with the consultation process and treats its staff with the respect and dignity they deserve.