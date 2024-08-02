Chinese university launches marriage degree amid declining marriage rate

China’s Civil Affairs University has announced a new undergraduate programme focused on marriage, sparking a mix of scepticism and criticism from social media users amid declining marriage rates in the country.

What is the new marriage undergraduate degree? The new degree will focus on various aspects of the marriage, including family counselling, high-end wedding planning, and the development of matchmaking products. The Global Times reported that the programme aims to promote "China's positive marriage and family culture" and advance the reform of marriage customs. Zhao Honggang, the university's vice-president, emphasised the goal of cultivating high-level innovative talents capable of providing comprehensive marriage services.

The Beijing-based institution revealed that it will launch an undergraduate degree in ‘Marriage Services and Management’ starting in September. The programme aims to “cultivate professionals to develop marriage-related industries and culture”, according to state media reports. The university plans to enrol 70 undergraduates from 12 provinces this year.

Career prospects for graduates

Graduates of the programme will have career opportunities in industry associations, matchmaking agencies, wedding service companies, and marriage and family counselling organisations. The course is designed to provide specialised training that can offer positive guidance on marriage to consumers and society. Zhao Honggang highlighted the importance of universities adapting their majors to keep pace with societal changes and promote social development through advanced culture.

China’s declining population and marriages

This programme comes at a time when policymakers are grappling with a decline in new births, closely tied to falling marriage rates. China’s population fell for the second consecutive year in 2023, intensifying efforts to reverse this trend. Marriage is often a prerequisite for having children in China due to policies requiring parents to present a marriage certificate to register their baby and receive benefits.

There was a 12.4 per cent increase in new marriages in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to data shared by Reuters. This was a major step towards reversing a nearly decade-long decline, however, demographers have attributed this rise to delayed nuptials following the Covid-19 pandemic, casting doubt over the numbers or whether they indicate any reversal in trend. Many young Chinese are choosing to stay single or delay marriage due to poor job prospects and low consumer confidence as economic growth slows in the world’s second-largest economy, the report noted.

Chinese netizens mock marriage degree

The announcement was met with ridicule and criticism on China’s social media platform Weibo. Some users mocked the initiative, with one suggesting it was “time to start a state-owned marriage agency”. Others questioned the need for such a degree, predicting the end of the wedding industry in the country. Another said the degree was likely to leave graduates unemployable.