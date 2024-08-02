Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World food prices ease slightly in July, says UN; meat, sugar costs up

Prior to July, FAO food price index had risen for four consecutive months after hitting a 3-year low in February as prices receded from a record peak set in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine

food, food prices, FAO, good food

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations world food price index eased slightly in July according to data released on Friday, with a decline in the index for cereals offset in part by increases for meat, vegetable oils and sugar.
 
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.8 points in July, down from 121.0 in June. The June reading was revised after initially being given as 120.6.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The FAO Cereals Price Index declined 3.8 per cent to its lowest level in nearly four years with global export prices for all major cereals falling for the second consecutive month.
 
Wheat prices fell on seasonal availability from ongoing winter wheat harvests in the northern hemisphere and favourable conditions for spring wheat crops in Canada and the U.S., the FAO said.
 
"Maize (corn) export prices also declined as harvests in Argentina and Brazil progressed ahead of last yearâ€™s pace and crop conditions in the United States remained robust," the report added.
 
Prior to July, the FAO food price index had risen for four consecutive months after hitting a three-year low in February as food prices receded from a record peak set in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of fellow crop export major Ukraine.
 
The July value was 3.1 per cent down on its level one year ago and 24.7 per cent below its 2022 high point.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Korean Air to stop serving cup noodles to economy passengers. Here's why

Intel shares to fall most in 24 years as it struggles with turnaround

Sri Lanka needs to raise fiscal revenue to maintain economic stability: IMF

Joe Biden tells Netanyahu to accept cease-fire in 'very direct' call

Airlines avoid Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions rise


Also Read

The Fed should not cut interest rates yet

UK inflation stays at 2% target in June, leaving rate cut on 'knife edge'

HDFC Bank, JPMorgan Chase: Top 25 global banks' m-cap hits $4.11 trn in Q1

Fitch ups 2024 world growth forecast to 2.6%; cautions on inflation

Stock market today Jun 13: Global shares hint gap-up open for Sensex, Nifty

Topics : global inflation food inflation United Nations Food Price Index Food and Agriculture Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon