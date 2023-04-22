close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Climate change continues to advance in 2022 as populations impacted: Report

"While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events," said WMO

IANS Geneva
Climate change, environment

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Climate change continued its advance in 2022 as droughts, floods, and heatwaves affected communities on every continent and cost many billions of dollars, said the annual report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest level on record, and the melting of some European glaciers was off the charts, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

For global temperature, the years 2015-2022 were the eight warmest on record. Melting of glaciers and sea level rise, which reached record levels in 2022, will continue for up to thousands of years, said the report.

"While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

Throughout the year, hazardous climate and weather-related events drove new population displacement and worsened conditions for many of the 95 million people already living in displacement at the beginning of the year, according to the report.

The new WMO report is accompanied by a story map, which provides information for policymakers on how the climate change indicators are playing out, and which also shows how improved technology makes the transition to renewable energy cheaper and more accessible than ever.

Also Read

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

Averting climate disasters requires bold emission reduction measure: UNEP

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

UN chief Guterres calls for action to address root cause of rising seas

COP27 climate summit: What India can expect at UNFCCC meet in Egypt?

Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff

XBB.1.16 now Covid 'variant of interest' due to its sustained increase: WHO

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

"We need accelerated climate action with deeper, faster emissions cuts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We also need massively scaled-up investments in adaptation and resilience, particularly for the most vulnerable countries and communities who have done the least to cause the crisis," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP calls Digvijaya 'blot' on India, dub him 'pro-Pak' amid war of words

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

Election Commission
1 min read

K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

Siddaramaiah
1 min read

K'taka polls: Cong alleges CMO calling officers to reject its candidates

DK Shivakumar
2 min read

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

Climate change, environment
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
2 min read

US on track to issue over a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US Visa
3 min read

Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Twitter, Micro-blogging platform
2 min read

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide
1 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon