Home / World News / Clintons agree to testify before House panel probing Jeffrey Epstein

Clintons agree to testify before House panel probing Jeffrey Epstein

A full House vote had been planned this week to hold the Clintons in criminal contempt if they continued to defy subpoenas in its inquiry into Epstein and his activities

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton has said that he parted ways with Epstein many years before his death in a New York jail cell in 2019, and that he had no knowledge of his crimes | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jamie Tarabay, Erik Wasson and Steven T Dennis
  Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will appear before a congressional committee investigating the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, their lawyers said Monday. 
A full House vote had been planned this week to hold the Clintons in criminal contempt if they continued to defy subpoenas in its inquiry into Epstein and his activities.
 
“Please be advised, and please advise the chairman, that my clients accept the terms of your letter and will appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates,” the lawyers said in an email to James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who leads the House Oversight Committee. 
 
 
“As has been the committee’s practice, please confirm the House will not move forward with contempt proceedings, as the chairman stated in his letter this morning.”

Comer’s office said in a statement: “The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again and they have provided no dates for their depositions.”
 
Representative Robert Garcia of California, the senior Democrat on the committee, told reporters that the Clintons “want to speak to the Oversight Committee.”
 
“He has no choice but to accept” the Clintons’ offer, Garcia said of Comer.
 
Bill Clinton has said that he parted ways with Epstein many years before his death in a New York jail cell in 2019, and that he had no knowledge of his crimes.
 
Testimony by a former president to a congressional body is almost unheard of.
 
The New York Times earlier reported the Clintons’ decision.

Topics : Bill Clinton Hillary Clinton Donald Trump administration US government

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

