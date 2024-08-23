Consequences of putting Trump back in White House extremely serious: Harris

Describing her Republican rival Donald Trump as an unserious man, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday warned Americans of the consequences of re-electing him for the second term. "We know what a second Trump term would look like. It's all laid out in 'Project 2025.' ... In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious,' Harris said in the excerpts of the speech released by her campaign ahead of her acceptance speech at the United Center here in this windy city. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consider the power he will have especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution," said Harris who is the first Indian-American ever and the first Black woman to be nominated as the presidential candidate of either the Democratic or the Republican parties.

At the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Congressman Jason Crow laid out how the Project 2025 agenda will jeopardize the safety and security of the American people, give China and Russia a free rein over the allies, and cut critical benefits for the veterans back at home.

In the excerpts of the speech released by her campaign Harris said, We know a strong middle class has always been critical to America's success. And building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. This is personal for me. The middle class is where I come from, she said.

"Fellow Americans, I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go in everyone I meet I see a nation ready to move forward. Ready for the next step, in the incredible journey that is America, she said.

I see an America where we hold fast to the fearless belief that built our nation. That inspired the world. That here, in this country, anything is possible. Nothing is out of reach," Harris said.