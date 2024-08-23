Business Standard
Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in Gaza, say Palestinian officials

Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the October 7 attack and abducted around 250

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight and into Thursday. An Associated Press reporter at the hospital counted the bodies.
A man held the body of a child wrapped in a white shroud as a woman next to him wept, saying: My love, my soul.
The Israeli offensive launched in response to Hamas' October 7 attack has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local Health Ministry, which does not say how many were militants or civilians.
Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the October 7 attack and abducted around 250. Around 110 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.
The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants fight in dense, residential areas.
The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to broker a cease-fire deal and hostage release but major gaps remain.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

