COP28 summit: PM Narendra Modi bats for India as COP33 venue in 2028

At COP28, PM Modi proposes Green Credit Initiative which focuses on creating carbon sinks through people's participation

PM Modi at COP28

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the UN climate conference in 2028 or COP33 in India and launched the Green Credit Initiative focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.
Addressing the high-level segment for heads of states and governments during the UN climate conference in Dubai, he said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation.
India is one among only few countries in the world on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions or national plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the guardrail to avoid worsening of climate change impacts.
Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.
The prime minister called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be "just and inclusive".
He called for rich countries to transfer technology to help developing nations combat climate change.
The prime minister has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours.
He cited a study by the International Energy Agency, saying this approach can reduce carbon emissions by 2 billion tonnes.
Modi said everyone's interest must be protected and everyone's participation is necessary in the fight against climate change.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

