Business Standard
Court fines Trump $9,000 of contempt for repeatedly violating gag order

Trump was joined in the courtroom by his son Eric, the first time a family member has attended his criminal trial

Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.
Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M Merchan found there were nine. Still, the ruling was a stinging rebuke for the Republican former president, who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.
 
The ruling came at the start of the second week of testimony in the historic case. Manhattan prosecutors say Trump and his associates took part in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by burying negative stories. He has pleaded not guilty.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

