close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid-19's new Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Experts warned that the percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with XBB.1.16 possibly becoming the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country

IANS Los Angeles
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 continues to spread rapidly in the US, with its prevalence increasing to 12.5 per cent this week, according to the latest data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The subvariant, referred to as "arcturus," has become the second dominant strain in the country. It is estimated to account for about 12.5 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, up from 8.4 per cent last week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Experts warned that the percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with XBB.1.16 possibly becoming the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country.

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in the US, and accounted for about 66.9 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, CDC data showed.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US, accounts for 10% of new cases

US sees nearly 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalisations amid winter surge

New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40% of new Covid-19 cases in US

Updated Covid booster doses give additional protection against virus: CDC

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

King Charles III enthronement 'interesting moment' for India: Indian envoy

LIVE: 'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress

Honour for Sikh community worldwide: Peer bearing Coronation Glove for King

King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus United States

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

King Charles III coronation
4 min read

King Charles III enthronement 'interesting moment' for India: Indian envoy

King Charles III
5 min read

MSCI to lower free float of two Adani companies in its May index review

Adani Group, Adani
1 min read

King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

King Charles III coronation
2 min read

Karnataka voters should beware of spurious promise of BJP govt: Chidambaram

chidambaram
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

artificial intelligence, AI
4 min read

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Wall Street climbs as investors cheer upbeat Apple earnings; Dow up 1.3%

Wall Street, US stocks, S&P, Dow Jones
3 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

chart
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon