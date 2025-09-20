Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

There was a cyberattack on Friday night September 19 against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels

airport, tourists, passengers

London Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said a technical issue affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems

AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has snarled air traffic and caused delays at some of Europe's top airports, officials said Saturday.

The Brussels airport says the attack means that only manual check-in and boarding was possible there, and the incident was having a large impact on flight schedules.

There was a cyberattack on Friday night September 19 against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport, it said in a statement.

Authorities at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.

 

London Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said a technical issue affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, Heathrow said in a statement.

The airports advised travellers to check their flight status and apologised for any inconvenience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

US immigrants, Migrants US

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks SC to let him enforce transgender, nonbinary passport policy

von der Leyen

EU to stop Russian LNG imports, targets crypto in 19th sanctions package

Topics : Cyberattacks Europe Airports Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon