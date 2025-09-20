Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

At least 26 people were injured in the attack in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Several high-rise buildings and homes were damaged in the eastern city of Dnipro (Image: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting regions across Ukraine early on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks took place across nine regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv.

The enemy's target was our infrastructure, residential areas and civilian enterprises, he said, adding that a missile equipped with cluster munitions struck a multi-story building in the city of Dnipro.

Each such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure, he said in a statement on his official Telegram.

 

At least 26 people were injured in the attack in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said. Several high-rise buildings and homes were damaged in the eastern city of Dnipro.

In the Kyiv region, local authorities said there were strikes in the areas of Bucha, Boryspil and Obukhiv. A home and cars were damaged. In the western region of Lviv, governor Maxim Kozytsky said two cruise missiles were shot down.

Russia launched 619 drones and missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement. In total, 579 drones, eight ballistic missiles and 32 cruise missiles were detected. Ukrainian forces shot down and neutralized 552 drones, two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles.

During the air strike, tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, effectively worked on the enemy's cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield," the Air Force said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

