close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone Mocha: Nearly 2,000 people affected in southern Sri Lanka

One is reportedly missing and nearly 2,000 people have been affected in Southern Sri Lanka due to the indirect influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal

IANS Colombo
seaplane crash, sydney

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One is reportedly missing and nearly 2,000 people have been affected in Southern Sri Lanka due to the indirect influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal.

Director, Disaster Management Centre (DMS), Sudantha Ranasinghe told media, "Due to the extremely showery weather condition, over 425 families have been affected and seven psesons have been injured so far. The DMC is planning to compensate the damage caused to the houses and has urged people to be alert on possible floods."

Meanwhile, nearly 30 relief teams from Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) have been deployed to help those affected by the possible floods. "The Navy has sent relief teams to Galle and Matara districts in Southern Province as the the overflow of rivers has led to floods. These teams are now prepared to assist the affected people with the necessary relief," SLN said in a statement.

Meteorology Department has announced that heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Southern province and people have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

--IANS

sf/uk/

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Jaishankar attends India Trilateral Forum as part of Sweden visit

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Ex-Pak PM Imran reaches HC to seek bail in cases related to violence

Pakistan SC urges govt, opposition to hold talks on holding elections

Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone sri lanka

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Honda's Marc Marquez shows speed, fights for podium in 1000th Grand Prix

racetrack
4 min read

Cyclone Mocha: Nearly 2,000 people affected in southern Sri Lanka

seaplane crash, sydney
1 min read

Akasa Air expands its training centre, can train over 700 professionals

Akasa Air
2 min read

Court extends custody of DRDO scientist held for providing info to Pakistan

Law & Order, Court order
2 min read

NSE launches WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts after Sebi's nod

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

LIVE: Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Cong's Karnataka suspense moves to Delhi

Congress
4 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon