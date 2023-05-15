close

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife



Imran Khan



Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appeared before the Lahore High Court, which fixed his bail hearing on Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that sparked violent protests by his supporters.

Khan was accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was granted pre-arrest bail till May 23 by the high court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"The LHC granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court, however, fixed Khan's bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him after May 9 violence. The LHC Registrar's Office has raised an objection for not attaching the arrested copies of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court orders," a court official told PTI.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid had fixed May 16 for the hearing of Khan's plea after his counsel assured provision of the court's orders.

The former first lady appeared before the LHC for the first time seeking pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan and Bushra Bibi reached the LHC amid high security as none of his party workers accompanied the couple. Before boarding the bomb and bulletproof vehicle, it was covered with white sheets so that Bushra Bibi could maintain her 'pardah'.

As Khan is facing over 100 cases, Bushra is nominated in two cases -- Toshakhana (gifts) and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan said that they (the government and military establishment) have planned to arrest his wife to humiliate him. He claimed that the establishment plans to keep him in jail for 10 years in a sedition case. There are reports that Khan might be booked under the Army Act for instigating attacks on military installations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

