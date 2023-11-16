Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Dependence on small number of nations for certain products has risks

"Global value chains continued to expand in 2022, as indicated by the growing share of foreign inputs in exports and the increasing participation rates of economies worldwide," it said

export

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The growing share of foreign inputs in global exports has indicated that Global Value Chains (GVCs) continued to expand in 2022, though there are risks from the dependence on a small number of countries for certain products, a report has said.
Expansion of GVCs bodes well for spreading the benefits of trade to more firms, workers and developing economies, according to the GVC Development Report 2023 released on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The report, GVC Development Report 2023: Resilient and Sustainable GVCs in Turbulent Times, was jointly published by the Asian Development Bank, the Institute of Developing Economies -- Japan External Trade Organisation, Research Institute for Global Value Chains at the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
"Global value chains continued to expand in 2022, as indicated by the growing share of foreign inputs in exports and the increasing participation rates of economies worldwide," it said.
However, the report also "flags increasing risks from the dependence on a small number of economies for certain products and highlights the vulnerability of GVCs to rising trade tensions and global crises," the WTO said in a statement.
The report said foreign inputs comprised 28 per cent of global merchandise exports last year, a "record" level, according to the report.
Moreover, GVC participation rates of almost all economies were higher in 2022 compared to their pre-pandemic levels in 2018.
GVCs involve the collaborative production of goods and services across different countries, where each country specializes in specific stages of the production process.
Major multinational companies lead this process, strategically allocating tasks such as design, manufacturing, assembly, distribution, and after-sales services to countries with efficient and cost-effective capabilities.
Today, about 70 per cent of global trade operates within GVCs. These chains encompass a wide range of products, including electronics (like laptops, tablets, TV), complex machinery, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, petroleum products, as well as simpler items like clothing and shoes.
ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, IDE-JETRO President Kyoji Fukao, UIBE President Zhongxiu Zhao, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the joint foreword of the publication said recent pandemic-related disruptions have revealed long-standing vulnerabilities in GVCs, especially those associated with over-concentration and over-dependence on a single economy or region for the supply of critical products.

Also Read

India needs to integrate into global value chains: NITI Aayog CEO

India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink supply chain resilience agreement

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Younger Indian consumers now prefer cafes over quick-service restaurants

Ready to join US multilateral initiatives, Xi invites Biden to join BRI

US applications for jobless claims rise in a 'very healthy' labour market

Appeal process in case of 8 Indians on death row in Qatar underway: India

Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza's south, where thousands have fled

Hamas-Israel conflict: India calls for de-escalation of situation, again

The report also stated that these chains can lead to positive outcomes for firms in developing economies by improving productivity and alleviating constraints and can result in higher wages and better working conditions.
"Policies for making GVCs more inclusive should focus on facilitating entry into GVCs and increasing positive spillovers into the domestic economy," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Exports

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon