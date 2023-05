India’s economy, in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23), is expected to show much-improved growth on sequential and year-on-year bases, primarily driven by the manufacturing and services sectors reflecting improved consumption trends, and an encouraging rise in private investment, according to analysts. For Q3FY23 (October-December), GDP growth came in at 4.4 per cent; it was 4 per cent in Q4FY22. The official print for Q4FY23 and full FY23 will be released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday. Read more...