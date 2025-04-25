Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JioStar revenue hits Rs 10,006 cr; JioHotstar crosses 100 mn paid user

JioHotstar, which was launched after the merger of two leading OTT platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025, crossed 100 million paid user milestone within five weeks

The merged entity, JioStar, has exclusive TV and digital rights for the IPL besides other cricket events and marque tournaments. | Representational

JioStar, the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, on Friday reported revenues of Rs 10,006 crore with pre-tax earnings of Rs 774 crore.

JioHotstar, which was launched after the merger of two leading OTT platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025, crossed 100 million paid user milestone within five weeks, according to earnings statement from Realiance Industries.

"JioHotstar served 503 million MAUs (monthly active users) in the month of Mar '25 driven by key sporting events such as ICC Champions Trophy, IPL and India's largest digital content library of greater than 320K hours," it said.

 

JioStar's linear TV network occupied 34 per cent of the market share across TV entertainment and reached over 760 million monthly viewers across the country.

Reliance Industries (RIL), the Walt Disney Company and Viacom 18 Media Private had announced the merger of their TV and digital platforms on November 14, 2024.

"IPL 2025 delivered the biggest ever opening weekend with 1.4 billion digital views (35 per cent growth Y-o-Y), 253 million TV reach (14 per cent growth) and 49.6 billion minutes of watch time (TV+Digital), a 33 per cent growth Y-o-Y," it said.

The first week of IPL 2025 on JioHotstar delivered a 38 per cent growth in viewership fuelled by a 47 per cent growth in TV video viewers and a 46 per cent growth in overall watch time.

Along with the IPL, the JioStar network also played host to several other sports tournaments, such as the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, India vs England ODIs and T20s, WPL and ISL amongst others.

"ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was the highest rated multi-nation cricket tournament ever in India after its blockbuster final. Event delivered a 4.3 TVR, 23 per cent higher than ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and shattered previous peak concurrency records, reaching an all-time high of 61.2 million viewers," it said.

JioStar Sports Network consolidated all sports channels under the Star Sports banner, creating a unified brand and sports broadcasting network of 24 channels, with 2 dedicated channels each for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

While in the linear segment, Star Plus retained its leadership in the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) space with 6 out of top 10 shows.

Its regional GECs also delivered consistent performance across markets.

"Star Pravah, Star Jalsha, Star Maa, Star Vijay and Asianet continued to be No. 1 entertainment channels in their respective markets," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

