Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed. Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

Dogecoin rose to as high as 10.2 cents from around 7.7 cents after the change. Doge also began to trend on Twitter. The token gave up some gains to trade 8.6% higher at 11 a.m. in London.