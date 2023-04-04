close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dogecoin rises as much as 30% as Twitter home button becomes Doge meme

Doge also began to trend on Twitter. The token gave up some gains to trade 8.6% higher at 11 a.m. in London

Bloomberg
Elon Musk, Dogecoin

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us
By Max Zimmerman
Dogecoin rose as much as 31% after Twitter users noticed their home buttons changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named.
 
Some Twitter users began to find the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that’s the face of the Doge meme at around 1:45 p.m. New York time.
Dogecoin rose to as high as 10.2 cents from around 7.7 cents after the change. Doge also began to trend on Twitter. The token gave up some gains to trade 8.6% higher at 11 a.m. in London. 

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed. Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

Twitter didn’t respond to a question about the home button change. At 3:44 p.m. in New York, Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a photo of an earlier exchange in which a Twitter user urged him to change the bird logo to a doge. Musk tweeted: “As promised.”

Reuters reported on March 31 that Musk had asked a US judge to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, citing a filing with Manhattan federal court. 

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Musk's favourite crypto doubles in value, skeptics issue warning

Crypto wrap: Market remains largely resilient despite Fed's 75 bps hike

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Pak top Court rejects election commission's decision delaying Punjab polls

US President Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'

Lahore ATC extends ousted PM Imran Khan's interim bail in three cases

US to provide military aid of $2.6 bn to Ukraine against Russian forces

EU lashes out at China for extending support to Russia in Ukraine war


Topics : Elon Musk | cryptocurrency | Twitter

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon