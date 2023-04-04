close

US President Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards" and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Joe Biden | US President

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

