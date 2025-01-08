Business Standard

Donald Trump mulls economic emergency declaration to allow for new tariffs

Donald Trump mulls economic emergency declaration to allow for new tariffs

"Nothing is off the table," a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency

Donald Trump, Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
Jan 08 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
 
The move will allow Trump to build a new tariff program by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorizes a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said. 
"Nothing is off the table," a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency. 
The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
 
Trump, a Republican who will take office on Jan. 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the U.S., along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods. He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.

Topics : Donald Trump United States

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

