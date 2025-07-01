Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Donald Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria: White House

Donald Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria: White House

In May, Trump announced he would lift sanctions on Syria as part of measures to help the country rebuild after a devastating civil war.

White House

Sanctions would remain on Assad's associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, people linked to chemical weapons activities, said White House. | File Photo

Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Monday removing U.S. sanctions on Syria, the White House said, adding that some sanctions on former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and other individuals will remain in place. 
Sanctions would remain on Assad's associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, people linked to chemical weapons activities, the Islamic State and ISIS affiliates and proxies for Iran, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a briefing. 
In May, Trump announced he would lift sanctions on Syria as part of measures to help the country rebuild after a devastating civil war. 
"He's committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbours," Leavitt said, noting Trump's meeting with Syria's new president Ahmed al-Sharaa during his recent trip to the Middle East. 
 
"This is another promise made and promise kept by this president to promote peace and stability in the region," she added.
CBS earlier reported that the order, scheduled to be signed Monday afternoon, was tied to US easing sanctions on Syria.

Topics : Donald Trump Syria United States

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

