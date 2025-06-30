Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donald Trump urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates: White House

Karoline Leavitt displayed a copy of Trump's handwritten notes to Powell on a piece of paper showing the interest rates charged by more than two dozen countries

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

US President Donald Trump wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell urging him to lower interest rates, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
 
Leavitt, at a briefing, displayed a copy of Trump's handwritten notes to Powell on a piece of paper showing the interest rates charged by more than two dozen countries. Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1 per cent, she said.  Meanwhile, Trump has planned meetings with his trade team this week to set tariff rates for individual countries if they do not negotiate with the United States, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

