Musk deletes post alleging Trump named in Epstein files amid public spat

Musk deletes post alleging Trump named in Epstein files amid public spat

Musk, in a now-deleted post on his X platform, alleged that files related to Epstein were never made public because Trump's name appeared in them

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have turned their once-public friendship into a bitter and escalating feud (Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump played out in full view on Thursday, the tech billionaire dragged a controversial name into the spotlight—Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.
 
Musk, in a now-deleted post on his X platform, alleged that files related to Epstein were never made public because Trump’s name appeared in them. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote. The post was later taken down.
 
The explosive claim came during a day of sharp public exchanges between the two once-allied figures. The feud, which has recently intensified over Trump’s sweeping new tax-and-spending proposal—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”—has drawn widespread attention from investors, media, and now, even the White House. 
 
 
The friction escalated after Musk publicly criticised the bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump, in turn, retaliated with a threat to cut off federal contracts for Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

Behind the headlines, an additional layer to the story emerged. Musk, who previously held a senior advisory role in the Trump orbit as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly stepped away from his unofficial duties last month to refocus on his business interests, which have been under pressure.
 
On X, the former advisor-turned-foe urged followers to bookmark his Epstein post, saying the “truth will come out.” While the post has been deleted, screenshots continue to circulate online. 
 
The online exchange drew responses from notable voices, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. In a post on X, Ackman urged Musk and Trump to reconcile, saying, “We are much stronger together than apart.” Musk responded with a short reply: “You’re not wrong.”
 
Meanwhile, the Trump administration appears to be closely watching the public fallout. According to a report by POLITICO, White House aides are actively working to ensure the president avoids stoking tensions with Musk further.
 
Asked about the spat during a phone call with POLITICO, Trump appeared to downplay the tension. “Oh, it’s okay,” he said. “It’s going very well, never done better.” 
 

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

