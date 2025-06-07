Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Stopped war between India and Pakistan, it could have gone nuclear: Trump

Stopped war between India and Pakistan, it could have gone nuclear: Trump

Trump pointed out that a war between India and Pakistan could have gone nuclear if the US had not intervened between the two countries

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) again claimed credit for brokering a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, adding that he used trade as a weapon, leading to both countries stopping the war immediately.

Trump pointed out that a war between India and Pakistan could have gone nuclear if the US had not intervened between the two countries.

"You know, I did something that people don't talk about, and I don't talk about very much, but we solved a big problem, a nuclear problem potentially with India and with Pakistan. I spoke to Pakistan, I spoke to India, they have really great leaders, but they were going at it, and they could have gone at it nuclear," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

 

Lauding the leadership of India and Pakistan, Trump said, "Both nuclear countries, strong nuclear countries, and I talked about trade and said, 'We're not doing trade if you guys are going to be throwing bombs at each other." They both stopped, and I stopped that war immediately. It was going much further, and hopefully, it would not go to nuclear, but it might have gone to nuclear. In fact, it might have gone to nuclear in the next round, but we stopped it, and I'd like to commend the leaders of both countries, Pakistan and India."

The issue stands as a bone of contention between the US and India, as on Friday, Aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yury Ushakov, endorsed US President Donald Trump's claim of having brokered a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Ushakov said that the India-Pakistan conflict was resolved with 'personal' involvement of US President Donald Trump, as was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's expanding use of emergency powers raises alarms among experts

Donald Trump,Trump

'Racist, hostile and against global law': Iran slams Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump, Trump

Democratic states strengthen laws to counter Trump's immigration crackdown

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

How a Trump staffer's quiet revenge may have triggered the Musk fallout

donald trump, elon musk

Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk

"The Middle East was discussed, as well as the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which has been halted with the personal involvement of President Trump," he said.

Earlier, All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the delegation, during their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, cleared the air around US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating between the India-Pakistan crisis.

"The meeting with Vice President Vance was outstanding, very good, very clear. I think we made our position amply clear on this question of mediation, and Vice President Vance fully understood our points," he said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Christopher Landau With Shashi Tharoor and Indian delegation

US with India in fight against terrorism: Dy Secretary of State Landau

kilmar abrego garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia charged with illegally transporting migrants

A mockup of Tesla Inc.'s planned humanoid robot Optimus on display in Goyang, South Korea

Tesla's head of Optimus humanoid robot programme Milan Kovac exits company

Elon Musk, daughter

Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right'

Donald Trump, Trump

Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

Topics : Donald Trump India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon