World News

Musk exit talk grows as Trump says, 'I don't need him for anything'

Trump shrugs off Musk exit talk, says he likes him but doesn't 'need him', as Musk's role fades after GOP loss and backlash over political missteps

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Reports suggest that Trump has privately informed aides that Musk is likely to step down from his official role

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As speculation grows around Elon Musk’s future in the Trump administration, US President Donald Trump has responded to the rumours — acknowledging Musk’s contributions but emphasising that he does not depend on the billionaire entrepreneur.
 
“Elon’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said during a recent press interaction. “I don’t need him for anything other than I happen to like him. This guy, this guy did a fantastic job.”
 
 

Musk’s visibility drops after key Republican loss 

Musk, who was given sweeping access to government operations to help identify waste, fraud, and inefficiencies, has noticeably lowered his public presence following the Republican loss in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race last week. His absence from recent White House events has raised eyebrows, prompting questions about whether he will continue in his current role.
 
According to Politico, Trump has privately told his aides that Musk is expected to step down from his formal involvement. The shift is said to be mutual, with both Trump and Musk agreeing that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will take on a less visible, more supportive position moving forward. 
 

Trump defends Musk amid backlash 

Amid ongoing criticism that Musk was given special treatment under the Trump administration, including access to federal resources and a high-profile Tesla showroom event at a government venue, Trump pushed back against claims of favouritism.
 
“I don’t need a car,” Trump said. “I actually bought one because they said, ‘Oh, did you get a bargain?’ I said, ‘No, give me the top price’. I paid a lot of money for that car. But, honestly, he makes a great car... But I did that just as a sign of support.”
 
Trump also expressed sympathy for Musk’s growing challenges as a public figure, citing increasing protests and attacks on his companies.
 
“He hasn’t been treated properly,” Trump said, referencing recent incidents that targeted Musk personally and professionally.
 

Musk’s political future uncertain 

Musk’s evolving role comes amid reported tension within Trump’s inner circle over the billionaire’s political decisions, particularly his public backing of a conservative judge who ultimately lost the Wisconsin race. Critics within the GOP have pointed to Musk’s unpredictability and controversial statements as potential liabilities heading into the 2026 midterms.
 
Just weeks ago, insiders believed Musk was ‘here to stay’ and might even exceed the informal 130-day limit typically observed by external advisors. But with political winds shifting, it now appears the once-prominent figure in the Trump government will take a step back—at least from the spotlight.
     

Elon Musk Donald Trump

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

KEY EVENTS
