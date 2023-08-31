Confirmation

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) will be the first in the world to offer an "under the skin" injection for cancer treatment, possibly decreasing treatment times by up to three quarters

UK

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection. Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
The UK’s state-run national health service is all set to be the first in the world to roll-out the groundbreaking seven-minute cancer treatment as a historic movement in oncology. This astounding move can radically reform cancer treatment by bringing down the time required to treat cancer while enhancing effectiveness.

The program, which could turn into a worldwide benchmark, can revolutionise the way doctors treat cancer around the world. 

England’s 7-minutes Cancer Treatment: Fast and Furious (Overview)

It is estimated that this ingenious injection technique can reduce treatment time by up to 75%. The technique involves the administration of the immunotherapy atezolizumab, also known as Tecentriq, intravenously, directly into patients' veins via a drip.

But, when the Medications and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approves it, many patients could turn to taking the medication by injection.

This requires around seven minutes, instead of 30 to an hour, for an IV transfusion. Patients with different malignancies, including lung, liver, breast, and bladder, are provided with the treatment. The medication, known as a "checkpoint inhibitor," functions by helping the immune system in finding and ending the cancer cells. 

How this injection can help the cancer patients

Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, manufactures this immunotherapy medication, which aids the patient's immune system in locating and eliminating cancer cells. The treatment is currently released by transfusion to NHS patients experiencing liver, lung, breast, and bladder cancer.

As per studies, most cancer patients like to seek treatment subcutaneously by injection below the skin as it causes less pain and discomfort. Besides it is simpler to manage and endures less time than an IV infusion.

Many cancer patients in Britain have profited from the IV type of Atezolizumab, which has been proven to bring down the chances of cancer occurring again.

Atezolizumab has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence or death in people with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer by 34%, following surgery and chemotherapy.

What do officials have to say about England’s Injection?

According to NHS England, around 3,600 patients who started treatment with atezolizumab every year will switch to injectables.

Atezolizumab-infused intravenous chemotherapy patients, on the other hand, may continue to receive the transfusion. As per NHS England’s national director for cancer, Professor Peter Johnson, the "world-first" therapy will permit "many patients to invest less energy in the hospital and save significant time in NHS chemotherapy units".

"Keeping cancer patients as comfortable as possible is critical, so the introduction of faster under-the-skin injections will make a significant difference", they added.

Topics : England cancer treatment UK govt

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

