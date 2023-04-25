close

EU evacuates 1,200 European citizens from Sudan, says foreign affairs chief

The European Union (EU) has completed the evacuation of 1,200 European citizens on 31 flights from Sudan, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said

IANS Brussels
The European Union (EU) has completed the evacuation of 1,200 European citizens on 31 flights from Sudan, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

An estimated 400 citizens remain in the country, he was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Borrell said that the EU's delegation, including the ambassador, had been evacuated from Sudan's capital Khartoum, which is "too dangerous". However, the delegation's "number two", the head of security, has remained in Sudan, although not in Khartoum.

"We have been evacuating EU citizens and some citizens from other countries. I cannot give you a precise number. I can give you the number of my staff, around 21, but my best estimation is more than 1,200 evacuated by the end of the day, on 31 flights," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Borrell also called for the conflict to end.

Military clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan on April 15, following days of tension. Over 400 people have been killed and around 3,500 others wounded in the clashes as of last Friday, according to the country's health ministry.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

