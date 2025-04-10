Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU will put tariff retaliation on hold for 90 days to match Trump's pause

EU will put tariff retaliation on hold for 90 days to match Trump's pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission took note of the announcement by President Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump imposed a 20% levy on goods from the EU as part of his onslaught of tariffs. | File Photo

AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union's executive commission said Thursday it will put its retaliation measures against new US tariffs on hold for 90 days to match President Donald Trump's pause on his sweeping new tariffs and leave room for a negotiated solution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission, which handles trade for the 27 member countries, took note of the announcement by President Trump.

New tariffs on 20.9 billion euros ($23 billion) of US goods will be put on hold for 90 days because we want to give negotiations a chance, she said in a statement.

But she warned: If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in.

 

Trump imposed a 20% levy on goods from the EU as part of his onslaught of tariffs against global trading partners but has said he will pause them for 90 days to give countries a chance to negotiate solutions to US trade concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US China

How far will Trump's tariffs go? A timeline of US-China trade war

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Oil crash could push Saudi Arabia's budget deficit to $67 bn: Goldman Sachs

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Defence chiefs from 30 nations to attend Nato talks on future Ukraine force

US President Donald Trump

Why did Trump pause his tariff plan just hours after it took effect?

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

China reaches out to others for support against US as Trump adds tariffs

Topics : Donald Trump European Union United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon