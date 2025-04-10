Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China reaches out to others for support against US as Trump adds tariffs

China reaches out to others for support against US as Trump adds tariffs

China has refused to seek talks, saying the US was insincere and that it will fight to the end in a tariff war, prompting Trump to further jack up the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

Not all countries are interested in linking up with China, especially those with a history of disputes with Beijing (Photo: PTI)

AP Beijing
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China is reaching out to other nations as the US layers on more tariffs, in what appears to be an attempt by Beijing to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat. Days into the effort, it's meeting only partial success from countries unwilling to ally with the main target of President Donald Trump's trade war.

Facing the cratering of global markets, Trump on Wednesday backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, saying countries were lining up to negotiate more favorable conditions.

China has refused to seek talks, saying the US was insincere and that it will fight to the end in a tariff war, prompting Trump to further jack up the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent. China has retaliated with tariffs on US goods of 84 per cent, which took effect Thursday.

 

Trump's move was seemingly an attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the US and most of the world to a showdown between the US and China.

China has thus far focused on Europe, with a phone call between Premier Li Qiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sending a positive message to the outside world. The two are each other's largest trading partners.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Do not retaliate': White House warns as Trump slaps 125% tariffs on China

Tahawwur Rana

LIVE news: 26/11 Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today

US India Trade

US' 90-day tariff pause 'key' window, India must act decisively: ICEA

Donald Trump, Trump

US companies hit hard by Trump's tariff plans; can they expect relief?

Donald Trump, Trump

'Who's in charge?' US trade official grilled on Trump's tariff flip-flops

China is willing to work with the EU to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and the EU, strengthen communication and exchanges, and deepen China-EU trade, investment and industrial cooperation, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

That was followed by a video conference between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security efcovic on Tuesday to discuss the US reciprocal tariffs.

Wang said the tariffs seriously infringe upon the legitimate interests of all countries, seriously violate WTO rules, seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system, and seriously impact the stability of the global economic order, Xinhua said.

It is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying, Wang said quoted as saying.

China is willing to resolve differences through consultation and negotiation, but if the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end, Wang said.

Wang has also spoken with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, while Li, the premier, has met with business leaders. China has already made a full evaluation and is prepared to deal with all kinds of uncertainties, and will introduce incremental policies according to the needs of the situation, Xinhua quoted Li as saying.

Not all countries are interested in linking up with China, especially those with a history of disputes with Beijing.

We speak for ourselves, and Australia's position is that free and fair trade is a good thing," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. We engage with all countries, but we stand up for Australia's national interest and we stand on our own two feet.

China imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers against Australia in 2020 after the then-government angered Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has also reportedly turned down a Chinese call for cooperation, and Russia, typically seen as China's closest geopolitical partner, has been left out of the Trump tariffs altogether.

Yet, Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam and Cambodia find themselves in a particular bind. They benefited when factories moved to their countries from China due to rising costs. They are being hit by punishing tariffs but have few buyers outside the US and are already operating on razor-thin margins.

Trump had previously denied contemplating a pause, but the drama over his tariffs will continue as the administration prepares to engage in country-by-country negotiations. Meanwhile, tariffs will be 10 per cent for the countries where the larger ones were paused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Trump compliments Xi Jinping, calls him 'a very smart man' amid tariff war

South Korea flag

S Korean opposition leader opens presidential bid following Yoon's ouster

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's new energy order puts states' climate laws in crosshairs of DOJ

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes break from trade war to make America's showerheads great again

Elon Musk, Musk

Tesla set to enter Saudi Arabia as Musk mends relations with the kingdom

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs China US trade US China trade war US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon