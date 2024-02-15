Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FB, Instagram to charge Apple service fee for posts 'boosted' via iOS apps

Advertisers will be able to boost their content on Instagram and Facebook via a browser without paying the Apple service charges, the social media giant said

Meta

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms said on Thursday that businesses purchasing a "boost" for their posts on the iOS versions of its social media apps Facebook and Instagram would need to pay an extra 30 per cent service charge to app store operator Apple.
 
Advertisers will be able to boost their content on Instagram and Facebook via a browser without paying the Apple service charges, the social media giant said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Apple had announced the updated App Store guidelines in 2022. Meta said it will start implementing the changes this month in the United States and that other markets will be subject to this fee later in the year.
 
A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on whether there would be any material impact from the change.
 
"We are required to either comply with Appleâ€™s guidelines, or remove boosted posts from our apps," Meta said in a statement.
"We do not want to remove the ability to boost posts, as this would hurt small businesses by making the feature less discoverable and potentially deprive them of a valuable way to promote their business."
 
As part of the change, advertisers boosting posts on iOS will be billed by Apple, not Meta, and will be required to pay in advance rather than after the ads run.
 
Boosted posts is a product offered by Meta to businesses looking to promote their content on apps like Facebook or Instagram, without requiring a campaign through Ads Manager, Meta's advertising tool that lets brands buy and create ads.

Also Read

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

Apple halts iOS 18 development while working on gen-AI for iPhones: Report

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

iOS 17 set to roll out today: Compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

Elon Musk pushes forward on transfer of legal home for SpaceX to Texas

US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities: Report

Pfizer agrees to pay $93 million to settle Lipitor antitrust lawsuit

German economy to shrink by 0.5% in 2024 on weak domestic demand: Report

GM, Panasonic sign investment deals with Canadian graphite producer

Topics : Facebook Instagram Apple Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon