Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

Apple is set to overhaul iOS for iPhone by integrating generative artificial intelligence at the operating system level. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18 is going to be the biggest software update in iPhone history.

“I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," noted Gurman in his weekly newsletter on Bloomberg.

According to Gurman, Apple is expected to incorporate generative AI into iOS 18 and that it “should improve how both Siri and the Messages app can field questions and auto-complete sentences." The American tech giant has been exploring ways to add gen-AI features to other apps across its platform, such as Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and more.

New York Times earlier reported that Apple has contacted major news and publishing organisations, seeking permission to use their material to train its generative AI systems. The news organisations contacted by the company include Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker; IAC, which owns People, the Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens; and NBC News.

While the iOS-related announcements are expected at Apple’s developers conference later this year, the company is currently preparing to refresh its iPad and MacBook line-up. Gurman in his previous newsletter said that several new iPads and the next batch of MacBooks with M3 chips are expected to launch in March. According to Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce new accessories for the iPads too, including new Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils.

The upcoming iPad Pro model is expected to come in two display sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch. The 2024 model would likely be the first to feature an OLED display panel. The iPad Air will also likely sport a larger 12.9-inch panel, getting upgraded from 10.9-inch on its predecessor. For the upcoming MacBook Air, Apple will likely upgrade it to M3 chipset and add support for Wi-Fi 6E.