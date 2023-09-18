iOS 17 set to roll out today: Compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

Apple is set to roll out the iOS 17 for supported iPhones on September 18. The new platform update will bring new features related to iMessage and FaceTime, new widgets, and more. In India, the roll out is expected to start from 10:30 PM onwards – according to The Apple Hub. Below are the details:

iOS 17: Compatible iPhones



iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later) The iPhone 15 series will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Other iPhones to support iOS 17 include iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (second-gen or later), and later. Below is a complete list of supported iPhones:

iOS 17: How to prepare iPhone for update





Also Read: Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices Apple recommends backing up your iPhone before updating the operating software. The iPhones usually back up automatically when connected to a Wi-Fi network. If the auto backup feature is turned off, it is advised to enable it by tapping on Settings – Account – iCloud - iCloud Backup, and then 'Back Up Now'.

iOS 17: How-to check, download, and install

Go to Settings.

Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.

If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.

Also Read Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops Apple iPhone 15 series: Delivery times of some models slip to Nov in India Algo rhythm: Digital spells money for India's BFSI companies, says report India-made MOSIP: An identity tool for the world's development needs Translation tools end language barriers

Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'

You can tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.

If prompted, enter your pass-code to proceed.

iOS 17: What’s new