iOS 17 set to roll out today: Compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

Apple is set to roll out the iOS 17 for supported iPhones on September 18. The new platform update will bring new features related to iMessage and FaceTime, new widgets, and more. In India, the roll out is expected to start from 10:30 PM onwards – according to The Apple Hub. Below are the details:
iOS 17: Compatible iPhones
The iPhone 15 series will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Other iPhones to support iOS 17 include iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (second-gen or later), and later. Below is a complete list of supported iPhones:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
- (2nd generation or later)
iOS 17: How to prepare iPhone for update
Apple recommends backing up your iPhone before updating the operating software. The iPhones usually back up automatically when connected to a Wi-Fi network. If the auto backup feature is turned off, it is advised to enable it by tapping on Settings – Account – iCloud - iCloud Backup, and then 'Back Up Now'.
Also Read: Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices
iOS 17: How-to check, download, and install
Go to Settings.
Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'
You can tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
If prompted, enter your pass-code to proceed.
iOS 17: What’s new
The new iPhone OS will bring updates related to iMessage, FaceTime, and widgets as announced at the WWDC 2023 back in June. Besides, it would enable new functions such as the option to set up contact posters, leave voicemails in FaceTime, and set-up interactive widgets. StandBy mode has also been added to the feature list. Part of the always-on display, Standby mode would show a custom smart display when the device is placed horizontally on a charger.
Also Read: Upgrade Your Lifestyle: The fastest way to get your iPhone 15 is through Croma starting 15th September!