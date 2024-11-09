Business Standard
Home / World News / FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election. 
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan alleges that an unnamed official in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed a contact this past September to put together a plan to surveil and ultimately kill Trump. 
If the man, identified as Farjad Shakeri, was unable to create a plan by then, the complaint said, the official told him Iran would pause its plan until after the presidential election because the official believed Trump would lose and it would be easier to assassinate him then, the complaint said. 
 
Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint. 
The plot, with the charges unsealed just days after Trump's defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, reflects what federal officials have described as ongoing efforts by Iran to target US government officials, including Trump, on US soil. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Modi, Rahul: The three-pillar formula for a successful campaign

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Lower import tariffs to diversify IT exports: 6 steps to navigate Trump 2.0

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's presidency may benefit India as trade diverts from China: Moody's

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

COP29 climate agenda clouded by global trade tensions ahead of summit

Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

Topics : Donald Trump FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon