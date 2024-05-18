Federal Reserve Chair Powell tests positive for Covid-19: Spokesperson

By Kate Davidson



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday, a Fed spokesperson said in a statement.



“Chair Powell tested positive for COVID-19 late yesterday and is experiencing symptoms. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is staying away from others and working at home,” the spokesperson said.

The Fed chief was scheduled to speak at the commencement ceremony at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington on Sunday. He will deliver those remarks via prerecorded video, the Fed said.

Powell, 71, previously tested positive for Covid in January 2023. The next meeting of the Fed’s policy-setting committee is set for June 11-12.