Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Four killed, five injured in market blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

Four killed, five injured in market blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

An improvised explosive device was attached to a motorbike which was parked in the Naal Bazaar of Khuzdar, according to police

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Zehri said that some vehicles were also destroyed in the blast. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four people were killed and five others injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was attached to a motorbike which was parked in the Naal Bazaar of Khuzdar, according to police.

Naal police Station House Officer (SHO) Bahawal Khan Pindrani in a media interaction confirmed the casualties, saying that the condition of one of the injured was serious.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Zehri said that some vehicles were also destroyed in the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast in a statement, adding that orders were issued to provide the injured with the best medical care available.

 

Terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms, Bugti was quoted as saying. Elements hostile to peace will fail in their nefarious objectives and those involved in this incident will be brought to justice.

Balochistan has been braving violence for more than two decades. On January 26, two people were killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion close to a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration plans to layoff 80,000 employees, shows internal memo

Germany flag, Germany, Germany trade

Euro rallies as Germany's historic debt overhaul boosts growth outlook

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

US holds secret talks with Hamas for release of US hostages in Gaza

US job

US service sector growth picks up in February on strong demand, job growth

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

Donald Trump, Trudeau to speak on Wednesday amid escalating tariff row

Topics : Balochistan Pakistan IED blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon