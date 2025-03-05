Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US holds secret talks with Hamas for release of US hostages in Gaza

US holds secret talks with Hamas for release of US hostages in Gaza

US special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding the direct talks with Hamas in recent weeks in Doha

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel’s goal of eliminating it as a military threat.

Talks have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with Hamas on the possibility of releasing US hostages being held in Gaza, a source briefed on the conversations told Reuters. 
US special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding the direct talks with Hamas in recent weeks in Doha, the source said, confirming a report by Axios. 
Until recently the United States had avoided direct discussions with the militant group. The US State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997. 
The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boehler's office declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
The source said the talks have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza, but also have included discussions about a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and how to reach a long-term truce. 
US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.   
Gaza conflict Hamas Israel-Palestine Trump administration

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

