German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers

German public-sector workers struck a wage deal with employers, capping a confrontational series of negotiations that saw repeated strikes in Europe’s largest economy.
Staff will receive staggered one-time payments totaling 3,000 euros ($3,300) through February 2024. After that, salaries will rise by 200 euros on a permanent basis, and then be increased by 5.5 per cent .
The agreement covers about 2.5 million employees in the German public sector and comes after three rounds of talks failed to produce a result. An arbitration commission then proposed a compromise, which is the basis for the deal struck this weekend in Potsdam.
