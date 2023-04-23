close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers

Staff will receive staggered one-time payments totaling 3,000 euros ($3,300) through February 2024

Bloomberg
Germany

Photo: Unsplash

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

German public-sector workers struck a wage deal with employers, capping a confrontational series of negotiations that saw repeated strikes in Europe’s largest economy.
 
Staff will receive staggered one-time payments totaling 3,000 euros ($3,300) through February 2024. After that, salaries will rise by 200 euros on a permanent basis, and then be increased by 5.5 per cent . 

The agreement covers about 2.5 million employees in the German public sector and comes after three rounds of talks failed to produce a result. An arbitration commission then proposed a compromise, which is the basis for the deal struck this weekend in Potsdam.   


Also Read

German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report

Germany busts plot to put ex-royal back in power, detains 25 people

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure in Ukrainian cities

10 mn in Ukraine without power after Russia strikes, says Zelensky

30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Keep Calm & Carry On: UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

International govts race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan

Topics : Germany Strikes

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Study claims childhood trauma can lead to develop type 2 diabetes later

Stress
5 min read

Delhi logs 948 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 25.69%

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Fraught transition: BJP decided to replace 23 MLAs in Karnataka elections

Chart
4 min read

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

Book
4 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Photo: ANI/Twitter
4 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Joe Biden
4 min read

Goblin mode, Vax, Climate emergency: How Oxford picks 'Word of the year'

Why Oxford Dictionary's synonyms for 'woman' have triggered a protest
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon