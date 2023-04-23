close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit

Reuters
US Senate

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Kanishka Singh
Washington, April 23 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday the House would vote on his spending and debt bill this week, and invited President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.

McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit.
Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate are likely to reject the proposal, but McCarthy has called it a basis for negotiations between the two parties in the coming weeks.

Failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a US default on its financial obligations, shaking the global economy.
Financial markets have already shown signs of worry about the standoff, with the cost of insuring exposure to US debt at its highest in a decade and financial analysts raising concerns about the rising risk of default.

Also Read

White House insists looming debt ceiling crisis be dealt without conditions

US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

Kevin McCarthy presses Joe Biden to negotiate debt ceiling impasse

US Prez Biden, Speaker McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Keep Calm & Carry On: UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

International govts race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan

UN Chief urges climate action, biodiversity protection on Earth Day

German government, labour unions reach pay deal for public workers


Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House but McCarthy said he was confident of securing enough votes to pass his bill in the chamber.
"I cannot imagine someone in our conference that would want to go along with Biden's reckless spending," McCarthy told Fox News in an interview on Sunday.

"Like every other household in America - if Washington wants to spend more, it needs to save more somewhere else," McCarthy added in a tweet on Sunday. "This isn't controversial - it's common sense. I invite the President to get serious and join Republicans at the table."
Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin on Sunday also urged negotiations between Biden and McCarthy but said McCarthy's proposal was more appropriate for budget debates than for the debt ceiling.

"The conversation should be underway, but it should be on the budget resolution, and on the appropriations process and entitlement reform, if that's part of the agenda. That should all be separate from the question of the debt ceiling. Don't default, avoid default," Durbin told NBC News.
Topics : US Senate US debt ceiling economy

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DGGI probes 7-8 mutual fund houses for 'wrongful' input tax credit claims

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah
2 min read

Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
1 min read

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

G20
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Joe Biden
4 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Photo: ANI/Twitter
4 min read

YouTube TV announces an update with improved picture quality for Apple TV

YouTube
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon