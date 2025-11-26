Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Spot gold was up 1% at $4,172.18 per ounce at 1208 GMT, its highest since November 14. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.7% at $4,168.70 per ounce

Gold

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high on Wednesday, after benign U.S. economic data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month, supporting non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was up 1% at $4,172.18 per ounce at 1208 GMT, its highest since November 14. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.7% at $4,168.70 per ounce.

"Market participants are starting to price in again a U.S. rate cut for December," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Bullion, a non-yielding asset, tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

"We continue to see further upside in the near term, with a year-end forecast of $4,200/oz and $4,500/oz mid next year," Staunovo said.

 

Also Read

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Is the gold price rally trying to warn against a rise in inflation?

Gold Festive Season

$3500 to $4000/oz: Gold's 36-day $500 gain fastest in history, says WGC

gold, gold stocks

As gold prices hit record highs, what history says about what happens next

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel promoter entity ICIL sells 3.43 cr shares for ₹7,189 cr

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales in September rose less than expected, while producer prices were in line with estimates.

U.S. consumer confidence also weakened in November as households grew more concerned about jobs and their financial outlook.

The data releases followed a series of recent dovish comments from Fed policymakers.

Traders now see an 83% chance of a Fed rate cut next month, compared to 30% a week ago, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Additional support for the metal came from a report that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Fed chair, reinforcing expectations of a dovish policy approach favored by President Donald Trump.

Investors now await the U.S. weekly jobless claims report due later Wednesday, a critical gauge for labor market health and Fed policy prospects.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank raised its 2026 gold forecast to $4,450 an ounce from $4,000, citing stabilizing investor flows and persistent central bank demand.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 2% to $52.43 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $1,562.50, while palladium gained 1% to $1,411.57.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Gobble turkey

Why turkeys get pardoned by US presidents every year on Thanksgiving

Rachel Reeves

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

As Russia pummels Ukraine's energy systems, Kyiv hopes US gas will fill gap

Donald Trump, Trump

Shorter days, signs of fatigue: Trump faces realities of ageing in office

Amazon

Amazon faces FAA's heat after delivery drone snaps internet cable in Texas

Topics : Gold rush Gold Prices US Fed US Fed rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon