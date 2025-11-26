Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

The Coal Ministry has auctioned three fully explored blocks with 3.3 billion tonnes of reserves and 49 mt annual capacity, attracting Rs 7,350 crore investment and boosting commercial mining momentum

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

The three non-coking coal blocks auctioned include Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia located in Jharkhand and Mandakini-B situated in Odisha. | (Photo: PTI)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Coal has auctioned three fully explored coal blocks in the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions held between 20 November and 25 November, securing projects with combined geological reserves of 3,306.58 million tonnes.
 
The blocks carry a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 49 million tonnes per annum. PRC is the maximum output a coal mine is approved to produce. The three auctioned mines are expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 4,620 crore, attract Rs 7,350 crore in investment and create 66,248 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.
 
The three non-coking coal blocks auctioned include Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia located in Jharkhand and Mandakini-B situated in Odisha. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a public sector undertaking under the power ministry, emerged as the preferred bidder for these blocks.
   
Which companies and blocks figured in the 13th commercial auction?
 
The 13th round of the commercial coal auction was launched on August 21. DVC had submitted a final offer of 5.50 per cent revenue share for the Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia blocks and 12.75 per cent for the Mandakini-B block. The ministry said the Takua block, located in Odisha, received no bids in the final-offer stage.
 
How many coal mines have been auctioned since commercial mining began?
 
The government has auctioned 136 coal blocks since the launch of commercial coal mining in 2020, representing potential production capacity of 325 million tonnes per annum. Collectively, these blocks are expected to generate Rs 43,330 crore in annual revenue and mobilise Rs 48,756 crore in investment. These achievements, the ministry said, are part of the larger effort to transform the coal sector into a key driver of economic growth.
 

More From This Section

Sintered blocks, fully formed rare-earth magnets, after exiting the furnace, and a bucket of terbium rare-earth metals at Noveon Magnetics

Cabinet approves ₹7,280 cr scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing

data centre

Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Nasscom

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to upskill 87K marginalised youth in digital tech

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Mall operators expected to clock revenue growth of 12-14% in FY26: Report

office space, REIT, GCC

Net office absorption in 6 major cities to hit record high in FY26: Report

Topics : Coal ministry coal industry coal auctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon